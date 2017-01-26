Last updated Thursday, January 26, 2017 8:19 pm GMT+8

Dortmund loan China-bound Ramos to Granada

BERLIN, Jan 26 — Borussia Dortmund striker Adrian Ramos has been loaned out to Spain's Granada until the end of the season before he joins China's Chongqing Dangdai Lifan in the summer, the Bundesliga club said today.

Ramos has been at Dortmund since 2014, having scored 13 goals in 52 league matches but failing to hold down a regular starting spot with fellow forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the first choice for coach Thomas Tuchel.

“Adrian Ramos already had a lucrative offer from China last season,” said Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc.

“When he again expressed this winter his wish to transfer to China we decided to allow it to happen especially given the valuable offer for the player.” The 31-year-old Ramos joined Dortmund after five years at Hertha Berlin. — Reuters

