Done deal: Szczesny completes transfer to Juventus from Arsenal

Roma’s Wojciech Szczesny celebrates after they scored a goal against Juventus in Rome May 14, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, July 19 — Poland stopper Wojciech Szczesny has completed a move from Arsenal to Italian champions Juventus for an undisclosed fee, both clubs confirmed today.

Having passed a medical in Turin Szczesny put pen to paper on a four-year deal expected to be worth around £13.3 million (RM74.4 million).

Szczesny spent the past two seasons on loan at Juve’s Serie A title rivals AS Roma, making 72 league appearances for them during his spell in the Italian capital.

He’s likely to deputise this season for the veteran Italy captain Gianluigi Buffon, 39, but that hasn’t put the Pole off joining Massimiliano Allegri’s side.

“I’m really happy to be here,” said the 27-year-old Szczesny.

“I’ve already spoken to Gianluigi Buffon, a legend in our game, and I can learn a lot from him.

“I’m not feeling any pressure, I’m here to represent the club at the highest level. When you come to Juve, it’s because you’ve been chosen. I had no hesitation.

“In football there’s always room for improvement. I’m proud of the work I’ve done thus far and I’m ready for this new challenge — Juventus is the best choice for the next stage of my career.”

Szczesny joined Arsenal’s academy in 2006 and went on to play 181 times for the Gunners. — AFP