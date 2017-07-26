Diver Jun Hoong receives RM25,000 from Perak government for winning world title

National diver Cheong Jun Hoong who won a gold medal at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, being accorded a hero’s welcome at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport, July 24, 2017. — Bernama picIPOH, July 26 — The Perak state government rewarded recently crowned world champion Cheong Jun Hoong RM25,000 as incentive for winning a historic gold medal in the women’s individual 10m Platform at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said the incentive was in appreciation of Jun Hoong’s majestic feat to hoist the name of the state and country in Budapest, Hungary on July 19.

“The state government had also rewarded Jun Hoong with an apartment and cash for winning a silver medal in the Rio Olympics last year,” said Zambry after chairing a state exco meeting, here today.

Jun Hoong won the gold medal after collecting 397.50 points to beat Si Yajie of China who won the silver medal with 396.00 points, while Rio Olympics champion Ren Qian (China) won the bronze medal (391.95 points).

At the Rio Olympics, Jun Hoong won the silver medal with Pandelela Rinong in the women’s 10m synchronised event. — Bernama