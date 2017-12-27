Dharmaraj: Please release Fazilla

A file picture shows Malaysia women’s hockey coach K. Dharmaraj speaking to Youth and Sports minister Khairy Jamaluddin. — Malay Mail picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — It may be holiday season but for Malaysia women’s hockey coach K. Dharmaraj work is never ending.

As the team prepares for a busy 2018 with the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, Dharmaraj wants his best players around.

And that includes veteran playmaker and one of the backbones of the team Fazilla Sylvester Silin.

Fazilla completed her Fire and Rescue Department training last January and was given permission to join the national setup whenever needed.

However, the department now wants Fazilla to resume training for at least three more months.

This means she will miss both the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games as Dharmaraj said it will be too late for her to join by then.

“Commonwealth Games is in April and Asian Games in August. If she’s unable to get leave she will miss both events which is a shame,” said Dharmaraj.

“I’ll be meeting the fire department heads from Kuala Kubu Bharu tomorrow (today) along with officials from the National Sports Council (NSC) to see if we can work something out.”

The national local women’s league struggle to find teams to participate every year. The pool of national players has been steadily growing.

Hence Dharmaraj, who has taken the team into uncharted waters by first qualifying for the world league round three then competing in a World Cup qualifier, wants the best players he can get.

This could be Fazilla’s last outing with the national team as she is already 30.

Dharmaraj has three daughters and Fazilla’s situation has thrown a wrench in their holiday plans.

However, it’s testament to Dharmaraj’s dedication and the extent of the sacrifice, that he is willing to be with his charges.

“Fazilla is an exemplary player and highly dedicated. One of the best in the squad. Her services are invaluable for the team and country,” said the 48-year-old.