Despite nosebleed, Kyrgios blows away Elias

Australia's Nick Kyrgios reacts as he receives medical treatment during his Men's singles first round match against Portugal's Gastao Elias at the Australian Open in Melbourne January 16, 2017. — Reuters pic

MELBOURNE, Jan 16 — Nick Kyrgios shrugged off a nosebleed as he turned on the after-burners in a withering 85-minute demolition of Gastao Elias to signal his Australian open intentions today.

The supremely-talented yet combustible Australian, 21, ripped apart the 81st-ranked Portuguese, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 on Hisense Arena to storm into the second round of his home Grand Slam.

Kyrgios, who teed up a second round match with experienced Italian Andreas Seppi, said he didn’t have any problems with a knee injury that has troubled him in recent weeks.

“I didn’t even think about the knee. In general, if you happen to go deep, it gets pretty tiring,” Kyrgios said.

“So you just want to reserve that mental energy and other parts of your body as well. The quicker you can get it done, the better it is for deeper in the week.”

Kyrgios said he was pleased how he handled the first of what he hopes is many matches at the year’s first major.

“I was actually really impressed with the way I served, the way I returned,” he said.

“I haven’t played that many matches leading up to the match. That really usually doesn’t affect me.

“There’s always a bit of pre-match nerves as well. Obviously starting with a lot of expectation in the Australian Open. I was just happy the way I got it done pretty quickly, yeah, the way I was playing.”

Huge sneezes

Volatile Kyrgios is on the comeback trail from a ban for “lack of best efforts” during a notorious match in Shanghai last year.

Known for his on-court tantrums, he is ranked 14 in the world and considered a danger in the opening Grand Slam of the year, if his knee injury holds up and he can control his combustible temperament.

Kyrgios breezed through the opening set in just 19 minutes with a double break giving him a 4-0 lead against the nonplussed Elias.

The up-tempo match came to an impromptu halt when Kyrgios called for a trainer to treat a nosebleed.

The frenetic match was held up for eight minutes for the medical timeout as he convulsed into huge sneezes in reaction to the treatment.

“I’ve just got a problem with my sinuses. I have bloody noses a lot. It happens,” he said.

“It’s not a one-off thing. It happened to me at Wimbledon, the French Open. Happened to me a lot last year. Two years ago at the Australian Open.”

But Kyrgios was quickly back into it after the timeout and broke the hapless Elias again to lead 5-3 with the second set at his mercy.

He rolled through his own serve to take the set for a 2-0 lead in just 45 breathless minutes.

Elias struggled to keep the runaway Kyrgios in check and held service until the fifth game of the third when the mercurial Aussie cashed in on his third break point.

Kyrgios broke Elias’s serve for a sixth time to serve for the match in a dynamic performance before his home fans. — AFP