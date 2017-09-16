Dembele injured in first Barca league start

MADRID, Sept 16 ― Ousmane Dembele’s full La Liga debut with Barcelona following a €105 million (RM526 million) move from Borussia Dortmund lasted just 29 minutes as the Frenchman pulled up with a suspected hamstring injury.
Dembele, who provided an assist on his fist Barca appearance as a substitute in a 5-0 thrashing of Espanyol last weekend, was replaced by Gerard Deulofeu.
The 20-year-old missed most of pre-season as he went on strike from training at Dortmund in an attempt to force through his move to the Camp Nou. ― AFP