De Vos ends 14-year wait for Canada in Le Tour de Langkawi

Adam de Vos of Rally Racing celebrates winning the third stage of Le Tour De Langkawi 2018 from Kota Baru to Kuala Terengganu with a distance of 166km. — Picture by Ahmad ZamzahuriKUALA TERENGGANU, March 20 — Young rider Adam de Vos finally ended a 14-year drought for Canada to score the podium victory in the Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) cycling race.

The 24-year-old rider from Victoria made a solo sprint to the finishing line, en route to win the third stage of the prestigious Asian cycling race from Kelantan Trade Centre in Kota Baru to Dataran Shahbandar, here, today.

He clocked 3 hours 58 minutes 18 seconds in the race, involving a distance of 166km with free-climbing zone.

For the record, Eric Wohlberg are the last Canadian rider to secure the podium victory when he won the individual time trial in stage five in the 2004 edition.

Today's victory saw Adam wrested the Yellow Jersey as overall leader from Italian rider, Riccardo Minali of Astana Pro Team who won the second stage from Gerik to Kota Baru yesterday. — Bernama