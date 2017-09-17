Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Cycling delivers first golds in Asean Para Games

By Wan Noriza Meor Idris

Sunday September 17, 2017
11:03 AM GMT+8

UPDATED:
September 17, 2017
11:31 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Japan’s Abe may call snap election with opposition in disarrayJapan’s Abe may call snap election with opposition in disarray

The Edit: Punjabi Cha Wala is serving up food for your soulThe Edit: Punjabi Cha Wala is serving up food for your soul

PM Najib set to make major announcement later todayPM Najib set to make major announcement later today

The Edit: Kevin Hart apologises to wife, kids following cheating rumorsThe Edit: Kevin Hart apologises to wife, kids following cheating rumors

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The Jalur Gemilang is raised along with the flags of 10 other contingents taking part in the 9th Asean Para Games in Kuala Lumpur at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, September 16, 2017. — Bernama picThe Jalur Gemilang is raised along with the flags of 10 other contingents taking part in the 9th Asean Para Games in Kuala Lumpur at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, September 16, 2017. — Bernama picNILAI, Sept 17 — Hosts Malaysia got off to a golden start at the Asean Para Games today, with cyclist Adi Raimie Amizazahan bagging the country’s first gold medal of the biennial championship.

Adi beat compatriot Yusof Hafizi Shaharudin to come in first in the 1km time trial (C1,C2,C3) at National Velodrome today.

Adi clocked a time of 1:17.232 while Yusof took the silver with 1:22.844.

Najib Turano later gave Malaysia its second Asean Para Games gold medal by placing first in the 1km time trial (C4) at the same venue. Compatriot Malaysian Hafiz Jamali was second.

The ninth Asean Para Games started today and runs until September 23.

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline