Cycling delivers first golds in Asean Para Games

The Jalur Gemilang is raised along with the flags of 10 other contingents taking part in the 9th Asean Para Games in Kuala Lumpur at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, September 16, 2017. — Bernama picNILAI, Sept 17 — Hosts Malaysia got off to a golden start at the Asean Para Games today, with cyclist Adi Raimie Amizazahan bagging the country’s first gold medal of the biennial championship.

Adi beat compatriot Yusof Hafizi Shaharudin to come in first in the 1km time trial (C1,C2,C3) at National Velodrome today.

Adi clocked a time of 1:17.232 while Yusof took the silver with 1:22.844.

Najib Turano later gave Malaysia its second Asean Para Games gold medal by placing first in the 1km time trial (C4) at the same venue. Compatriot Malaysian Hafiz Jamali was second.

The ninth Asean Para Games started today and runs until September 23.