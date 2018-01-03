Crunch time for football coach Kim Swee

The Malaysian Under-23 will face a last test against Syria Under-23 in a friendly match in Nanjing January 5, 2018. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — It’s still anybody’s game as the clock ticks down to Ong Kim Swee’s first XI on Friday, in a last friendly match in Nanjing before Malaysia kicks off it campaign in the AFC Under-23 Championship.

After a few weeks of centralised camp in South Korea, the Under-23 team finally touched down in Nanjing, China, on Monday for its first training sessions before taking on Iraq in the first match on Jan 10.

After two draws and one win, it will play Friday against the Syrian Under-23 team — the last stage for the coach to set up Malaysia’s charge.

“We have to work within ourselves and play our strengths,” said Kim Swee.

“Winning the ball in the middle of the park will be crucial for us. The opponents are very strong. The team is doing well, none are hurt except Nik Akif (Syahiran Nik Mat) who is a bit sick so he didn’t attend our first training session yesterday.”

Kim Swee will use the Syrian match to work on his defensive unit and he has identified the strengths and wants the boys to implement his tactical plan against them.

After 10 days, Kim Swee maintains he has no inkling of his first XI but he will name it after the Syrian game.

“Positives are that weather conditions are the same as South Korea so the boys are used to it by now,” said Kim Swee.

“I believe everyone in the team has a chance to be in the first team and all our training sessions will be tactical-based. This is more important now as are close to the competition. I want to see us control the game and not make mistakes. That will be a good start,” he added.

After Iraq, Malaysia play Jordan on Jan 13 and finally Saudi Arabia on Jan 16.

The top two from the group will qualify for the quarterfinals.