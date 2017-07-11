Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Coach: Perlis didn’t bow to pressure

Tuesday July 11, 2017
06:45 PM GMT+8

KANGAR, July 11 — Despite playing under pressure, Perlis dominated the match against Kuantan FA in their Premier League campaign at the Tuanku Syed Putra Stadium here yesterday.

They won 3-1.

Perlis head coach, Syamsul Mohd Saad said he was grateful that the Northern Lions were able to cope with the pressure and win the match in order to avoid being in the bottom of the league’s table.

“I’m grateful that the players managed to get three points because this win is crucial for the team to advance to the next game against Terengganu next week. However, I hope that the players will be more careful and not miss the chances to score,” he told reporters after last night’s match here. — Bernama

