Clinical Kane has England on World Cup footing

England’s Harry Kane celebrates scoring their first goal against Malta during their 2018 World Cup Qualifications match in Ta’ Qali, Malta - September 1, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Sept 3 — England manager Gareth Southgate will count on Harry Kane to continue his goal scoring form against Slovakia tomorrow as his side close in on qualification for next year’s World Cup.

Kane belied his August goal drought with Tottenham Hotspur to score twice as England won 4-0 against Malta on Friday, taking his tally to five goals in his last three international appearances.

If England prevail against Slovakia they will need just two points from their last two games to secure automatic qualification and Southgate says the firepower in his squad gives him plenty of options.

“It has been brilliant to look at the bench and be able to bring on Marcus (Rashford), Danny (Welbeck), Jamie Vardy,” said the England manager, whose team lead Slovakia by two points.

“We’ve got (Jermain) Defoe and (Daniel) Sturridge on there, so we’ve got some real quality and people who can make an impact.

“The bench in the modern game is crucial because the last 15 to 20 minutes are so important.

“That said, Harry throughout the game is always a threat and he will score goals for us. He’s proven that in the last few matches — five in three.

“It’s a privilege that we have got him with us.”

England were jeered by their own fans as they toiled to break down a Malta team ranked 190th in the world on a sultry night in Ta’Qali.

Kane broke the deadlock from Spurs team-mate Dele Alli’s pass in the 53rd minute, but it was not until the last five minutes that England ran away with the game through goals from Ryan Bertrand, Danny Welbeck and Kane’s second.

Southgate’s team selection, with Jake Livermore partnering Jordan Henderson in central midfield, suggested he saw the game more as a tune-up opportunity than a chance for England to boost their goal difference.

‘We will fight’

He is therefore likely to pick a similar starting XI at Wembley, although Marcus Rashford will hope to start after a sparky substitute appearance that included a fine pass from deep on the right for Kane’s second goal.

Southgate defended his decision to send Rashford on at half-time in place of the ineffective Raheem Sterling.

“I think attacking players and players that dribble and are brave enough to take people on, there’s always going to be times where that isn’t going to quite work for them — (Friday) felt like one of those nights for Raheem,” Southgate said.

“I don’t like making a decision like that at half-time because, having played, you know how that feels, but I have got to make the right decision for the team. I felt that was.”

Slovakia tightened their grip on second place in Group F, which will yield a spot in the play-offs, after Adam Nemec’s 81st-minute tap-in earned them a 1-0 win over Slovenia in Trnava on Friday.

Victory left Jan Kozak’s men with a four-point cushion over Scotland and Slovenia, but although confidence is high, right-back Peter Pekarik knows Slovakia’s momentum could quickly disappear.

“I think that we’re very close to the place that would take us into the play-offs,” said the Hertha Berlin defender.

“The mood is great, as after every victory, and we will fly in a good mood, but it’s important to realise there’s a completely different match awaiting us.

“We have seen lots of England’s home games and they have amazing quality. But we will fight.”

Kozak is expected to recall former Liverpool centre-back Martin Skrtel and his defensive partner Jan Durica, both of whom missed the encounter with Slovenia through suspension. — AFP