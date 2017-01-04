Last updated Thursday, January 05, 2017 10:07 am GMT+8

Clement must rebuild trust at Swansea, says Bradley

Wednesday January 4, 2017
09:18 PM GMT+8

The Edit: The hiddens costs to wildlife posed by the way we shop

Charleston church shooter: I do not regret what I did, I am not sorry

The Edit: Five new innovations for a better night's sleep

The Edit: What's in store at the Golden Globes this Sunday?

Bob Bradley was sacked by struggling Swansea after just 11 games in charge last month. ― Reuters picBob Bradley was sacked by struggling Swansea after just 11 games in charge last month. ― Reuters picLONDON, Jan 4 ― Bob Bradley said his successor Paul Clement needed to not only resolve differences between Swansea City's supporters and its American owners but also improve the quality of the current playing squad in order to help the club avoid relegation.

Bradley, who become the first American coach in the English Premier League when he joined Swansea in October, was sacked by the struggling Welsh club after just 11 games in charge last month. Clement was confirmed as manager yesterday.

“There is a real trust issue between the supporters and the people involved in the change of ownership. That has to improve,” Bradley was quoted as saying by the Irish Times.

“The other aspect is the team. When you take over a team and you're in that part of the table ― just like when I took over from Francesco (Guidolin) ― it's for a reason. The reason is that the team needs to be improved.”

Swansea, who are second-bottom in the league with 15 points, one point adrift of safety after 20 games, travel to face managerless Hull City, who sacked Mike Phelan yesterday, in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday. ― Reuters

