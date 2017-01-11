Last updated Wednesday, January 11, 2017 8:41 am GMT+8

City’s Sagna charged with misconduct over Instagram post

Wednesday January 11, 2017
08:11 AM GMT+8

Referee Lee Mason sent off City midfielder Fernandinho in the 32nd minute and the FA have alleged Frenchman Sagna’s (left) comment, which was later deleted, questioned the official’s integrity. — Reuters picReferee Lee Mason sent off City midfielder Fernandinho in the 32nd minute and the FA have alleged Frenchman Sagna’s (left) comment, which was later deleted, questioned the official’s integrity. — Reuters picLONDON, Jan 11 — Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna has been charged with misconduct by the FA for his “10 against 12” Instagram post after their 2-1 Premier League win over Burnley on Jan. 2.

Referee Lee Mason sent off City midfielder Fernandinho in the 32nd minute and the FA have alleged Frenchman Sagna’s comment, which was later deleted, questioned the official’s integrity.

“It is alleged that a comment posted on social media by the Manchester City defender constituted improper conduct in that it questioned the integrity of the match official and/or alleged and/or implied bias on the part of the match official, and/or brought the game into disrepute,” the FA said in a statement.

Sagna, 33, has until Jan. 13 to respond to the charge. — Reuters

