Cilic into first Wimbledon final

Croatia’s Marin Cilic celebrates winning the semi-final match of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships against Sam Querrey of the US July 14, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, July 14 — Croatia’s Marin Cilic reached the Wimbledon final for the first time today with a 6-7 (6/8), 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 7-5 win over Sam Querrey.

The seventh-seeded Croat will face either seven-time champion Roger Federer or Tomas Berdych in Sunday’s final. — AFP