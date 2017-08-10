Chong Wei should focus on getting over doubts, says Misbun

Misbun Sidek (right) having a chat with Lim Chong Wei. — Picture from Instagram/drmisbunsidekKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — National badminton superstar Datuk Lee Chong Wei has to cast his doubts aside and accept the draw for the 2017 World Championships that will be held in Glasgow, Scotland from Aug 21 to 27.

National men’s singles chief coach Datuk Misbun Sidek said with the tournament approaching, Chong Wei only needed to concentrate on addressing his perceived weaknesses during training.

“What is important is for Chong Wei to give full attention so that the training can help ease his doubts.

“Chong Wei has to also accept the draw and need not worry to much,” he said when met at the monthly assembly of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) here today.

Elaborating on the scope of training for the world number two, Misbun said the 35-year-old shuttler would focus more on the tactical aspects while working to maintain his fitness for the championship.

“I can see the plan proceeding smoothly but of course we cannot predict the outcome,” he added.

Meanwhile, Chong Wei said he was aware of the challenges to clinch the world championship title but ready to meet any opponent for the elusive title.

“I have failed several times at the world championship final and this is my chance to do it. I need to boost my morale, take care of my health and diet while getting sufficient rest,” he said.

In the draw conducted yesterday, Chong Wei, who is seeded second in the tournament, is expected to meet 2016 Rio Olympics gold medallist Chen Long of China in the quarterfinals.

Before that, he is scheduled to meet Tian Houwei, another Chinese player in the third round and he could be up against Viktor Axelsen in the semifinals.

There is also the possibility of Chong Wei meeting arch rival Lin Dan, a four-time world champion, if both players qualify for the final.

The three-time Olympic silver medalist will meet Brice Leverdez of France in the first round.

Chong Wei said it would be a tough fight all the way, more so with the presence of four top Chinese players.

“The world championship title is my dream and the culmination of my career but I do not wish to comment on getting to the final.

“I am prepared mentally and will take on one game at a time. I will discuss with my coach on tactics and analyse my next opponent,” he said.

The national squad is expected to leave for Glasgow on Aug 15.

Apart from Chong Wei, the national team comprises men’s doubles Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong, Kah Ming Chooi-Low Juan Shen and mixed doubles Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing. — Bernama