Cheng Hoe: No issue with Asia Cup venue change

Coach Tan Cheng Hoe feels playing the 2019 Asia Cup qualifying matchs at Johor's Larkin Stadium is good for Malaysia. — Picture by Firdaus Latif SHAH ALAM — Kedah coach Tan Cheng Hoe says playing at Larkin Stadium for the 2019 Asia Cup qualifying matches will benefit Malaysia.

Cheng Hoe was picked by Argentine Mario Gomez to be his assistant for the national team. However negotiations broke down between FA of Malaysia (FAM) president Tunku Ismail Ibrahim and Gomez.

As a result the former Johor Darul Ta’zim boss did not assume the role of national coach.

Cheng Hoe, who used to play for Kedah, will join FAM when the new head coach is appointed.

“FAM have surveyed what is the best for the team,” Cheng Hoe said yesterday.

“Everyone in Malaysia knows the pitch at Larkin Stadium is in great condition.”

FAM announced on Monday Harimau Malaya will be using the stadium for the qualifiers.

While the match against North Korea will be held at a neutral venue, the ones against Lebanon and Hong Kong will be played at Larkin Stadium.

FAM secretary-general Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin said Larkin Stadium was chosen based on a few criteria — like the infrastructure, facilities and equipment.

Malaysia will host Lebanon on June 13.

Asked whether the stadium’s location will cause problems to fans, Cheng Hoe was quick to stress true fans should have no issue with that.

“For me if they are true fans, this should not be a problem,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian government stayed firm with the decision to play against North Korea at a neutral ground and not in Pyongyang.

According to a statement by FAM, a coordination meeting was held at the sports ministry to discuss Malaysia’s participation status for the first match against North Korea on June 8.

This was a continuation from the meeting by the Cabinet last week to decide the venue of the match, which was supposed to be held at Pyongyang.

After the discussion it was decided the situation between North Korea and other countries is getting worse.

With that, it was agreed the match would take place at a neutral venue and the decision will also be made known to the Asia Football Confederation (AFC) for further action.