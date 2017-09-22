Chelsea’s Abraham denies switching allegiance to Nigeria, commits to England

Swansea City’s Tammy Abraham with manager Paul Clement as he is substituted during their match against Tottenham Hotspur at the Wembley Stadium in London September 16, 2017. — Reuters picLONDON, Sept 22 — England under-21 striker Tammy Abraham has denied reports he is set to switch international allegiance to Nigeria in a bid to feature in next year’s World Cup.

According to British media reports, the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) have been keen on recruiting London-born Abraham, who remains eligible for the African nation through his parents.

“I have informed the FA that I remain available for selection for England,” Swansea player Abraham said in a statement. “Contrary to reports in the media I would like to clarify that I have not agreed to switch my national team allegiance.

“I can confirm I met the president of the NFF after our last game against Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday given he is a friend of my father.”

Chelsea’s Abraham, 19, is currently on a season-long loan at Swansea City seeking regular first-team opportunities. — Reuters