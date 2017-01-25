Cavani, Di Maria fire PSG into League Cup final

Paris Saint-Germain's Angel Di Maria celebrates after scoring against Girondins Bordeaux, January 25, 2017. ― Reuters picPARIS, Jan 25 ― Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria propelled holders Paris Saint-Germain into a fourth straight French League Cup final with both scoring twice in a 4-1 victory at Bordeaux yesterday.

Argentine Di Maria’s stunning free-kick gave record six-time champions PSG the lead, but Diego Rolan cancelled out the winger’s effort just past the half hour.

Cavani put the visitors back on top with a thumping finish on 60 minutes before adding a second, while Di Maria again struck from distance as PSG set up an April 1 showdown with the winner of today’s semi-final between Monaco and Nancy.

Paris have dominated this competition in recent years, winning each of the past three editions, and Unai Emery ignored any temptations to rest players ahead of Sunday’s pivotal clash with Ligue 1 leaders Monaco by fielding a full-strength side.

PSG survived an early scare when Malcom steered straight at PSG goalkeeper Kevin Trapp after Thomas Meunier misjudged a cross, but the away side struck first when Di Maria drilled a 30-yard free-kick past Jerome Prior.

Blaise Matuidi should have doubled the lead but could only shoot tamely at Prior when clean through, and Bordeaux hit back as Rolan stabbed into an empty after an effort from Malcom deflected off Thiago Silva and into his path.

But Cavani, who reached 20 league goals in France for the first time at the weekend, applied a clinical finish to restore PSG’s lead on the hour as he ran onto a through ball from Lucas.

The Uruguayan demonstrated his predatory instincts to grab his second on 74 minutes after Marquinhos headed back across goal from a corner.

Di Maria, making his first start of 2017, completed his brace nine minutes from time with an angled drive that brushed the fingertips of Prior before nestling inside the far corner. ― AFP