Buses with SEA Games athletes in accident, squash match suspended

One of the buses carrying SEA Games squash players that was involved in an accident. — Picture courtesy of KL traffic policeKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Two buses carrying 28 athletes from three countries competing in the 29th SEA Games were involved in an accident at the Sungai Besi toll about 7.50am today.

The Star Online reported that today’s squash matches for the men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles have been temporarily suspended pending medical clearance after several Myanmar athletes were injured.

The news report did not mention the extent of the injuries.

In a separate statement, City traffic police said the athletes numbered 13 from Thailand, 10 from Myanmar, and five from the Philippines.

“For your information, all athletes have reached the venue using a replacement bus,” the statement said.

The police believe the accident occurred when the first bus braked suddenly due to a motorcycle, adding that the second bus then hit the first bus in the rear.