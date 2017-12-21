Bristol City dump holders Man Utd out of League Cup

Bristol City's Bobby Reid and Korey Smith celebrate their victory over Manchester United in the English League Cup quarterfinal match in Bristol December 20, 2017. — Reuters pic LONDON, Dec — Championship side Bristol City dumped Manchester United out of the League Cup yesterday, scoring with seconds remaining to beat the holders 2-1.

In the other quarterfinal, Chelsea beat Bournemouth 2-1 with goals from Willian and a late strike from Alvaro Morata.

United, second in the Premier League, made 10 changes from their weekend victory against West Brom but still boasted a star-studded team including a fearsome front three of Marcus Rashford, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Anthony Martial against the second-division high-flyers.

United — with midfield general Paul Pogba back in the side after the three-match suspension he picked up against Arsenal earlier this month — rattled the woodwork twice in the first half but Bristol were undaunted.

Bristol, who already had three Premier League scalps in the League Cup this season, shocked United in the 51st minute when Joe Bryan sent a left-foot shot arrowing into the top corner past the despairing dive of Sergio Romero.

But they were ahead for only a few minutes before Ibrahimovic pulled United level after a softish-looking freekick awarded for a foul on Pogba in a central position.

Mourinho threw on even more attackers as he pushed for victory, with Romelu Lukaku replacing Daley Blind while Henrikh Mkhitaryan came on for Ibrahimivoc.

But despite pressure from the away side, Bristol held their nerve, taking advantage of some sloppy defensive play from United to score deep into added time through Korey Smith.

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea took an early lead through Willian and looked set to coast over the line before a late leveller from Dan Gosling threatened to take the tie into extra time.

But within seconds the home side were back in front as substitute Morata sealed their place in the semi-finals.

Manchester City and Arsenal progressed to the last four on Tuesday. — AFP