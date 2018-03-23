Brazil legend Roberto Carlos named AirAsia’s latest global ambassador

Roberto Carlos poses with an AirAsia jersey alongside Benyamin at the announcement earlier today. — Picture by Chris MohanKUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Brazil’s 2002 World Cup winner Roberto Carlos has been named AirAsia’s latest global ambassador in Kuala Lumpur earlier today.

The former Real Madrid and Inter Milan leftback said this partnership is a dream come true.

“I’ve been lucky to be a world champion and today I’m lucky to be working with a group of champions (AirAsia).

“They’re already like family to me,” said the 44-year-old.

AirAsia X Malaysia cheif executive officer Benyamin Ismail said he fits right in with the airline’s ambitions.

“We are passionate and along with his passion he displayed for his club and country... this is a match made in heaven,” he said.

AirAsia Group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes was unable to attend the event but only had kind words for the former World Cup winner.

“The world’s best left back and the world’s best low-cost airline

“I want to make people dream just like how he’s made millions dream,” he said.

Carlos starred in three World Cups for the Selecao, winning the trophy in 2002 and losing out to France in the 1998 final.

At club level he was part of Real Madrid’s Galacticos era which won the La Liga in four occasions and three Champions League titles.