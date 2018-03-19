Barcelona and Brazil legend Ronaldinho bound for KL next month

Ronaldinho will join the Uefa Champions League Trophy Tour, which returns to Malaysia for the third time next month. — AFP picPETALING JAYA, March 19 ― His skills on the pitch drew millions of fans worldwide, Brazil superstar Ronaldinho is definitely one of the world's footballing greats.

Malaysians can witness some of Ronaldinho’s skills in Kuala Lumpur this April, when he joins the Uefa Champions League Trophy Tour, which returns to Malaysia for the third time next month.

The “Share the Drama, Share the Trophy” tour by Heineken will make a stop at Pavillion, KL for two days, April 7 and 8.

Ronaldinho was a key member of Barcelona's 2006 Champions League winning team.

He scored seven goals in that campaign and helped his side stage a memorable comeback against Arsenal ― winning 2-1 ― in Paris.

This will be the Brazilian's second trip to Malaysia ― he dropped by in 2002 when he was part of the Seleção which defeated Malaysia 4-0 during a pre-World Cup friendly.

For the next two weeks, every purchase of Heineken gives ten lucky Malaysians a chance to meet the 37-year-old legend.

One lucky fan will be selected by Heineken to not just take a photo with Ronaldinho but to walk the Champions League trophy into the mall with him and a friend.