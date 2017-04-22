Bale back in Madrid squad for Clasico

File photo of Real Madrid's Gareth Bale speaking to Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane as he is substituted off during the match against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in Munich April 12, 2017. — Reuters picMADRID, April 22 ― Gareth Bale was included in Real Madrid’s 20-man squad for tomorrow’s potential La Liga decider against Barcelona.

However, Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was evasive on whether the Welshman would be fit to start after missing Madrid’s last two games.

Bale has been sidelined by an inflammation of the muscles around where he suffered ligament damage in his right ankle that kept him out for three months earlier in the season.

“He will be with us tomorrow,” said Zidane.

“You will see tomorrow what team we are going to start with.”

Madrid are in a commanding position as they look to seal a first La Liga title in five years.

Zidane’s men hold a three-point lead and also have a game in hand over Barcelona, but he insisted Madrid don’t feel like favourites, even with 85,000 at the Santiago Bernabeu behind them.

“We are not favourites. Maybe people looking from the outside can think that one team is more favourites than others.

“But we know we are playing a great team and we will prepare well.”

Madrid are also in higher spirits as they overcame Bayern Munich in a Champions League classic 4-2 on Tuesday to progress to the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Barca’s Champions League hopes were ended as Juventus held on to their 3-0 first leg lead in a 0-0 draw at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.

“If we think that we will be mistaken,” added Zidane on whether Barca’s confidence will have been shaken.

“They are a team that has shown what they can do throughout the season and won’t feel the pressure of playing at the Bernabeu.” ― AFP