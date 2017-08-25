Badminton champs Chen and Marin move into world quarterfinals

China's Chen Long returns against India's Ajay Jayaram during their round three men's singles match during the BWF World Championships of badminton at Emirates Arena in Glasgow August 24, 2017. — AFP picGLASGOW, Aug 25 — China's Chen Long and Spain's Carolina Marin, the men's and women's champions, progressed smoothly into the quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships in Glasgow yesterday.

Fifth-seeded Chen needed 41 minutes to quell the challenge of India's 13th seed Ajay Jayaram 21-11 21-10, while the third-seeded Marin saw off Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt 21-7 21-11.

Chen next takes on 10-seeded compatriot Tian Houwei, who got past France's Brice Leverdez 21-14 21-8. Olympic champion Marin set up a clash with Japan's seventh seed Nozomi Okuhara.

China's Lin Dan ran into more trouble a day after he dug deep to beat Denmark's Emil Holst. The seventh seed lost the first game but showed steely resolve to down England's Rajiv Ouseph 14-21 21-17 21-16.

Top seed Son Wan-ho survived a mid-match scare but was too powerful for Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk, winning 21-14 17-21 21-13. His opponent in the quarterfinals is India's Kidambi Srikanth.

Denmark's third seed Viktor Axelsen began proceedings at the Emirates arena in the morning with a clinical 21-17 21-13 win over Hong Kong's Ng Ka-long in 38 minutes.

Among the women, top seed Akane Yamaguchi's campaign came to a grinding halt when she lost to China's world junior champion Chen Yufei 21-18 21-19 in under an hour.

India's Pusarla Sindhu advanced at the expense of Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan-yi and faces China's Sun Yu next. Sindhu's compatriot Saina Nehwal beat second seed Sung Ji-hyun 21-19 21-15. — Reuters