Backup squad athletes to spearhead Malaysia’s challenge in Universiade

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 17 ― Athletes from the backup squad are expected to spearhead the country's challenge in the World University Games (Universiade) in Taiwan from August 19-30, because the dates clash with the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games.

Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) Sports Division secretary Hazally Jali said the ministry would take all the necessary steps to ensure athletes sent for the Universiade are not only the best but those with a chance to win medals.

“Participation in the Universiade this year will be the most challenging because the dates clash with the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games. And as the host, the priority is to field National athletes,” he told reporters at the Higher Education Ministry, here today.

Hazally said the Malaysian contingent would only participate in six sports, namely archery, badminton, golf, wushu, football and athletics.

He said winning the country's first ever gold medal would be the target set for the contingent to be led by Malaysian Universities Sports Council (MASUM) president Datuk Abdullah Mohamad Said.

Hazally said the target was realistic since national archer Fatin Nurfatehah would be a medal prospect in the women's Compound event since she had won a gold medal in the World Cup held in Shanghai, China in 2015.

Another prospect is national shuttler Zulfadhli Zulkifli who will be competing in the men's singles and triple jump champion Muhammad Hakimi Ismail plus Irfan Shamsuddin in discus.

“This is possible because these athletes would be available to join the contingent to Taiwan since their events would have been completed by then. We have made arrangements to allow them to join the contingent once their events are over,” he said.

Malaysia's best achievement in the Universiade was winning a silver and two bronze medals at the 2011 Universiade in Shenzen, China. ― Bernama