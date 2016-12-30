Azmin Ali quits as FAS president

Azmin said the Selangor government will continue to support the development of football in the state. — file picture KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 ― Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has quit as president of Football Association of Selangor (FAS), a post he held since December 2014.

Mohamed Azmin, in a joint statement with former Selangor manager Amirudin Shari said the FAS Executive Council (Exco) was bogged in “excessive politics, the old-fashioned way of doing things and over dependency on subsidy mentality.”

“The FAS Exco has failed to produce a strategic plan for managing Selangor football professionally as recommended by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) in preparation for 2018 (full privatisation of Malaysia League).

Mohamed Azmin said the Selangor government will continue to support the development of football in the state through a new method since football can strengthen unity and harmony among the people.

On Dec 24, the Alliance of Selangor Supporters Clubs led by its president, Mohd Faizal Wahid submitted a memorandum to the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, seeking his intervention to resolve the FAS crisis.

The Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah through his Instagram, had called for a revamp of the FAS structure and constitution to make it relevant to current developments. ― Bernama