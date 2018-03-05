Azizulhasni wants quick recovery to prepare for Commonwealth

SEPANG, March 5 — National track cyclist, Mohd Azizulhasni Awang wants to forget his disappointment at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands to prepare for the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia next month.

The 30-year-old rider has been saddled with a health problem when he was defending his rainbow jersey as the world champion in the keirin event.

“It is less than a month away to Commonwealth Games and I hope to recover from the virus infection fast to continue my final preparations,” he told Bernama on his return at Kuala Lumpur International Airport here today.

According to Mohd Azizulhasni, the first week upon his return from the World Track Championships was for recuperation with training in the following week.

“We will be training in Nilai before leaving for Brisbane on March 29,” he said. — Bernama