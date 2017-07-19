Aubameyang nets two as Dortmund beat AC Milan

Dortmund forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) fights for the ball Urawa Reds midfielder Tomoya Ugajin with during their friendly football match between Japan’s Urawa Reds and Germany’s Borussia Dortmund at Saitama 2002 stadium on July 15, 2017. — AFP picGUANGZHOU, July 18 — Borussia Dortmund insisted that Chelsea target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was going nowhere after the Chelsea target scored twice in a 3-1 preseason win over AC Milan in China today.

The coveted Gabon hitman showed just why Dortmund are so reluctant to part company with their star striker with two confidently taken goals in rain-lashed Guangzhou.

“We have decided that Auba will stay with BVB,” said Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc. “The transfer window is closed for him.”

Nuri Sahlin opened the scoring for Dortmund after 16 minutes following a period of sustained pressure, finding the net with a tidy side-footed shot after good work from American teen prodigy Christian Pulisic.

Aubameyang got on the scoresheet against his former club two minutes later when he slammed a penalty into the top left corner to double Dortmund’s advantage after Pulisic had been tripped in the box.

AC Milan pulled one back on 23 minutes when Columbian forward Carlos Bacca unleashed a low shot from distance with the outside of his right boot which curled just inside the Dortmund post.

But the Germans effectively killed off the game in the 64th minute when Pulisic teed up Aubameyang to fire his second of the night as both teams continued to make a raft of second-half substitutions in the hot and humid conditions. — AFP