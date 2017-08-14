Arrive two hours earlier for SEA games opening, says organiser

Billboards featuring athlete’s picture can be seen along the road nearby KL Sport City in Bukit Jalil ahead of KL 2017 Sea Games in Selangor Aug 7, 2017. — Picture by Miera Zulyana KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Members of the public who attending the 29th SEA Games opening ceremony at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil have been advised to arrive two hours earlier to reduce congestion around the stadium.

The Malaysia SEA Games Organising Committee (MASOC) in a statement today said the people are also encouraged to use public transport to ease traffic at the stadium.

“Stadium gates will be opened as early as 4pm while the pre-event programme will start at 6pm before the official opening at 8pm,” the statement added.

MASOC said it had worked with Prasarana and the Land Public Transport Commission to take several initiatives including extending LRT operation hours for the Sri Petaling route at Bukit Jalil station to 1am.

“KTM Komuter service will also be extended and its details will be announced shortly,” said MASOC.

For bus service, MASOC said RapidKL would be providing a special service with 10 to 15 minutes frequency from seven locations to the National Stadium namely Jalan Reko Terminal, Kajang; Ampang Point, Ampang; Greenwood, Gombak; Hentian Bandar Shah Alam; KLCC bus stop; Platform C, Pasar Seni; and in front of NU Sentral, KL Sentral.

“The service to the National Stadium will start from 5pm to 8pm while the service from the stadium will operate from 10.30pm to 1am,” the statement said.

To facilitate the people to take public transport, MASOC said there are 18,000 parking bays in its service network along the route to Bukit Jalil.

It further said there are 3,500 more parking bays available at the Selangor Turf Club starting from 3pm and the fee is RM5 per vehicle.

“A free shuttle service will be provided in 10-minute frequency to ferry people from the car park to the stadium,” the statement added.

MASOC also reminded the people not to park their cars on the roadside in the stadium area as they would be towed away.

Members of the public are also reminded that the drop-off points have been designated at Arena Green Apartment and the area near Sri Petaling LRT station as well as the entrance of the National Sports Council Complex near Bukit Jalil Sports School.

“MASOC hopes the people will plan their journeys especially for the opening ceremony as well as adhering to guidelines to prevent traffic congestion,” the statement said.

Members of the public can obtain the latest information at KL2017 social media : http://kualalumpur2017.com.my/; Facebook :Kuala Lumpur 2017 ; Twitter: @KL2017; Instagram: kualalumpur2017; and Youtube: Kuala Lumpur 2017.

— Bernama