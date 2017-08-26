Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Annuar Musa ready to make comeback as KAFA Chief

Saturday August 26, 2017
06:24 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Singapore eatery creates healthier, halal prawn noodlesThe Edit: Singapore eatery creates healthier, halal prawn noodles

‘Promise of heaven’ led to Memali tragedy, Dr M says‘Promise of heaven’ led to Memali tragedy, Dr M says

The Edit: Singapore’s Human Library features human ‘books’The Edit: Singapore’s Human Library features human ‘books’

The Edit: Funny bloopers from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2’The Edit: Funny bloopers from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Tan Sri Annuar Musa, Feb 13,2016. — Bernama picTan Sri Annuar Musa, Feb 13,2016. — Bernama picKOTA BHARU, Aug 26 — Kelantan Football Association (KAFA) adviser and former president Tan Sri Annuar Musa is ready to make a comeback and helm the association if there are no able candidates to take up the post.

However, he (Annuar) would withdrew the offer if there are any candidates nominated for the post before the Sept 10 closing date, to make way for new faces to take over.

“If there are no candidates, I am ready to sit down with the KAFA council to discuss issues related to the appointment of the president. We must make way for others to come in and try to build the Kelantan team. I am willing to assist the right candidate,” he told reporters, here today.

Annuar also urged other KAFA council members to step down and make way for new faces if they are not able to contribute. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline