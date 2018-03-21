Andy Cole: England won’t win the World Cup, even the fans know

Andy Cole speaks during the Cadbury FC launch ceremony at Damansara Performing Arts Centre in Petaling Jaya March 21, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon PETALING JAYA, March 21 ― Ex-England international Andy Cole played down his country’s hopes of World Cup glory in July.

The striker ― one of EPL’s best in the 1990s ― said Three Lions chances of winning the coveted trophy is very slim.

“I’m not going to sit here and say England are going to win the World Cup, because that’ll be a lie. The reason for England being favourites at every tournament is down to the media and the hype they promote.

“Realistically, England can’t win it. Even the fans now know they’re far from it ― maybe in the future, yes. But for now, I think most of them would be happy with a run to the last eight.”

The 46-year-old believes England’s campaign in Russia would end in the quarters but did not entirely rule out their chances of getting past the last eight.

“In football you can get lucky. At the World Cup each country has a long run of matches, from the group stages all the way to the final.

“Anything can happen.”

Three Lion’s only World Cup triumph came in 1966 and since 1998 they have failed to make it past the quarterfinals.

When asked to pick a winner, the former Manchester United and Newcastle United striker rooted for Germany.

“I’d pick Germany because the tournament is in Europe and they’ve always performed when it really matters.

“I won’t be too surprised if they won it again,” he said.

Germany are in Group F alongside Mexico, Sweden and Korea while England sit in Group G together with Belgium, Panama and Tunisia.

Cole ― who represented England on 15 occasions ― believes Gareth Southgate’s men only have themselves to blame.

“England’s biggest weakness? There are better countries than them.

“Their strike force seems to be good, but personally I’d like to see all the strikers besides Harry Kane be given an opportunity.

“Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Jamie Vardy have all done well this season,” he told Malay Mail when met in Damansara earlier today.

Cole is in Malaysia to kick off Cadbury’s partnership with the English Premier League in Malaysia as the EPL’s official snack partner.

Last week, another ex-England international Michael Owen played down their chances of World Cup glory, stating England will get knocked out in the quarters and predicted Germany to be champions.