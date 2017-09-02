Alonso denies McLaren ultimatum over Honda

McLaren's Fernando Alonso at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza September 1, 2017. — Reuters pic MONZA, Sept 2 — Fernando Alonso hit back yesterday at reports suggesting that he has told McLaren he will leave the team unless they dump misfiring engine suppliers Honda.

The Spaniard, who faces a 35-place grid penalty at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix after another unscheduled power unit replacement, said that despite chronic frustration such reports were "absolutely not true."

Alonso was eighth behind his McLaren team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne in yesterday’s second free practice session at Monza and voiced an upbeat rallying cry for the team's future.

Asked by reporters about cited statements that he was set to leave if Honda were retained, he said: “That is absolutely not true. I read that this week. I have absolutely not decided and more than anything, I am not bigger than the team.

“There are 1,000 people at McLaren. Honda is working for the championship and we know that things are not going in the right direction.

"We are not competitive enough after three years and we all want to change that situation, but I am one of the 1,000 and probably the least important one because, if I am not here, I will try to sit somewhere else.

"But for McLaren it is crucial to improve the situation. They are the first who want to improve that. The second-best team in the history of the sport, with numbers, the team that won the most times in Monza...

"So, we are McLaren and we all want the same thing – to be competitive.”

His rallying cry came on an uplifting day for the team as both drivers competed and finished in the top ten at one of the most power-hungry circuits.

McLaren have been considering their plans for engines for the future — with Renault suggested as possible new partners — amid rumours that Honda may supply power units to Toro Rosso next year.

The tempestuous Alonso, who has said he will stay with McLaren if they become competitive, added that it was too soon to know how events might unfold.

Next steps?

"If you get the right direction on the engine, if you make the combustion engine work and everything improves and the results are quickly improved and shown, it is something I need to understand,” he said.

"But what are the developments? What are the next steps for them? They have had the time in the last three years. They have the knowledge of all the experience of the last few years so it could be possible, why not?”

He believes, he said, that McLaren retains the potential to return to the top as champions, but only if the team can harness Honda’s experience and make significant progress.

"I have to see what their expectations are and what are the conditions. I probably need to see more, in detail, not only at McLaren, but also in Japan – first-hand – what are the developments.

"I am extremely happy here and I believe here we could have a package to win a championship... But, let’s see.” — AFP