Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Allardyce wants relegation talk put to bed against Burnley

Thursday April 27, 2017
08:49 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Fifa’s Infantino confirms video refereeing at 2018 World CupFifa’s Infantino confirms video refereeing at 2018 World Cup

Hadi files defamation lawsuit against Sarawak Report editorHadi files defamation lawsuit against Sarawak Report editor

Nigeria’s former president blames Obama for 2015 election lossNigeria’s former president blames Obama for 2015 election loss

Suhakam: Corporal punishment must stopSuhakam: Corporal punishment must stop

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce said Damien Delaney is set to feature in the central defence against Burnley. ― Reuters picCrystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce said Damien Delaney is set to feature in the central defence against Burnley. ― Reuters picLONDON, April 27 — Crystal Palace will need a “big, big effort” to defeat Burnley in Saturday’s Premier League clash as they aim to reach the 40-point mark and put an end to relegation concerns, manager Sam Allardyce has said.

Palace are currently 12th in the league and seven points clear of the drop zone.

“We want to beat Burnley to get over that 40-point mark and put it to bed once and for all,” said the Eagles boss.

“Three points is going to do it, I don’t think you’ll be caught on 41 points, and we want to do it ourselves, rather than rely on other clubs,” added Allardyce.

Palace defender Mamadou Sakho, who is on loan from Liverpool, picked up a knee injury during their 1-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur yesterday.

Allardyce has ruled out the 27-year-old France international from the weekend clash at Selhurst Park, saying he requires a scan to determine the extent of the problem.

“We’re unable to say what the extent of the injury is at the moment. It didn’t look to clever the way the knee hyper-extended,” the former England boss added.

“We’ll probably have to contact Liverpool and see what the situation is depending on how serious the damage is.”

Allardyce said Damien Delaney, who replaced Sakho in the second half against Spurs, is set to feature in the central defence alongside Martin Kelly against Sean Dyche’s Burnley. — Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline