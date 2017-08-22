Alia wins second SEA Games gold in shooting

Alia Sazana Azahari has won the gold medal in the shooting event at the National Shooting Range today. ― Picture via Twitter/Bernama

PETALING JAYA, Aug 22 — National women’s shooter, Alia Sazana Azahari fended off a strong challenge from two Singapore shooters on her way to defend the gold medal in the 25m pistol event on the second day of shooting competition at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games (KL2017) at the National Shooting Range in Subang, here, today.

The 2015 Singapore SEA Games gold medalist accumulated 31 points in the elimination round to set a new Games record, ahead of Teh Xiu Hong and Nicole Tan Ling Chiao who had to settle from silver and bronze, respectively with 28 and 23 points.

Speaking to reporters, the jubilant Alia Sazana could not hold her tears over retaining the gold medal and dedicated the victory to her mother, Saydah Salleh and a few junior shooters who came all the way from Terengganu to cheer for her.

“First of all, I would like to thanks Allah S.W.T for giving me a blessed day with fair weather and secondly to my mother, siblings and supporters from Terengganu as well as my teammates, Joseline Cheah and Bibiana Ng who were most helpful to me during training.

“Earlier I told my mum not to tell me if she wants to come but she surprised me today and I have to ask Joseline to communicate with my mum on coming to this shooting range….I would also like to thank my brothers who decided to skip school to cheer for me,” the elated Alia Sazana added.

In this regard, Saydah said she flew in from Terengganu yesterday to support Alia.

“I am very happy with Alia’s success as she is a very disciplined and hardworking person,” said Saydah. — Bernama