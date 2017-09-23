Alaves’ Enzo misses out on Zidane family reunion

Enzo Zidane has made just two appearances since leaving Real's reserve team Castilla to join the Basque side in June. — Picture via Facebook/Enzo Zidane FernandezMADRID, Sept 23 ― Enzo Zidane was denied the chance to face his father Zinedine and former club Real Madrid as the midfielder was left out of the Alaves squad to face the European champions today.

Alaves have yet to register a point or even score a goal so far this season with veteran Italian coach Gianni De Biasi named their new boss on Friday following the sacking of Luis Zubeldia after just four games in charge. ― AFP