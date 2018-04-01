AirAsia’s Tony Fernandes hints at vacant FAM president spot

Tan Sri Tony Fernandes tweeted that he was ‘maybe’ interested in being FAM president. — Reuters file picPETALING JAYA, April 1 — Tan Sri Tony Fernandes teased Malaysian football fans earlier today on his Instagram account, when asked whether he would be interested to become President of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).

User (@museozil) posted a simple question on the AirAsia Group CEO’s (@tonyfernandes) latest post, asking: “Mr. Tony, how FAM president? Can u?” to which the airline mogul replied “Maybe”.

His reply was immediately liked by fans and some voiced their opinion in support of Fernandes, who also owns Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers.

Last Sunday the Tunku Mahkota of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim stepped down as President of the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).

The 34-year-old Johor Darul Ta’zim club owner (JDT) announced his resignation at a media conference after the Football Malaysia Limited Liability Partnership’s (FMLLP) 2018 annual congress in Johor.

Fernandes was previously linked with the post following the resignation of Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah but was not nominated for the position at the 53rd FAM Congress in March last year.

Currently, FAM secretary-general Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin is the clear favourite for the president’s post, with his two decade long experience being his key strength.