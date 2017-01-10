Ace diver Jun Hoong calm in face of big events

Jun Hoong takes every tournament seriously and is looking forward to doing well in the World Series. — Malay Mail pic PETALING JAYA, Jan 10 — Diving ace and Rio Olympics silver medallist Cheong Jun Hoong doesn’t feel any pressure with the World Series and Kuala Lumpur SEA Games on the cards.

The most important concern for the Perak-born athlete is to stay injury free.

The 26-year-old said even her stature as an Olympic medallist won’t entail extra pressure to compete in tournaments.

“To me, each and any tournament is the same, be it Olympics, World Series, SEA Games or nationals,” she said.

“Big or small — It’s all the same as we need to deliver. Normally, I just keep calm and train to make sure I’m always ready.”

“I need to avoid any serious injury that will put me off the pool this year,” said the women’s synchronised 10m platform Olympic silver medallist with Pandelela Rinong.

Asked if she feels threatened by the rise of young divers, Jun Hoong said she is unperturbed.

“As long as I am consistent and do my job well, I will be on top,” she said.

“To be the best we need to work hard for it — no matter who it is, be it the seniors or juniors,” she said.

For now, Jun Hoong is busy preparing for her first tournament of the year which is the World Series.

“The first leg of the World Series will be in Beijing (March 3 to 5) and of course I want to shine.

“However, to keep calm, I do not want to promise that I will win a medal,” she said.

The second leg of the World Series will be held in Dubai (March 23 to 25) followed by legs in Kazan, Russia (March 31 to April 4) and Windsor, Canada (April 21 to 24).