Aaliyah tops the chart in waterski event despite illness

Malaysian waterski star Aaliyah Yoong Hanifah is having backache and high fever, but managed to top the overall chart in the waterski event. — Picture courtesy of Chris West PUTRAJAYA, Aug 25 — Malaysian waterski star Aaliyah Yoong Hanifah is having backache and high fever, but despite these, she has managed to top the overall chart.

Aaliyah’s mother, Norzeela Sulaiman said the family nearly pulled her out from the competition but she insisted to keep going.

Adding that her daughter had been under the weather since the past week and was not able to train due to her condition, she said that the National Sports Institute (ISN) had sent doctors and did regular checks to ensure her wellbeing.

“She knows that she is carrying the hope of the nation to excel in the sport. That is why she does not want to give up at the final moment,” she told Bernama when met at the Putrajaya Watersport Complex here today.

Aaliyah completed the overall tricks, slalom and jump round one today with the total marks of 2807.57 followed by Nur Alimah Priambodo of Indonesia with total points of 2038.03.

As for the men’s overall category, Indonesia took the lead with Muhammad Zahidi Putu securing overall 2217.58 points while compatriot Febrianto Kadir collected 1316.17 points.

Malaysia’s Muhammad Syahir Asyr Nasir and Aiden Yoong Hanifah recorded 1060.04 and 639.98 points respectively.

The overall final will be held tomorrow at the Putrajaya Watersport Complex.

As for the wakeboard preliminary, Singapore’s Sasha Christian Sie Hoon left a huge gap between her other seven contenders as she recorded a total score of 59.45 points followed by Thailand Srirasin Khamklom (39.56), Indonesia’s Galuh Mutiara Maulidina (38.11) and Malaysia’s Cheah Hsu Ann (36.89).

Six contenders will be competing in the finals tomorrow. — Bernama