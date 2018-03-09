20-year-old female Malaysian MMA fighter records debut win at ONE: Visions of Victory

Najhin (left) had a debut to remember with ONE Championship as she eased past her opponent. — Picture courtesy of ONE ChampionshipKUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Johor’s Hayatun “Shadowcat” Najihin Radzuan capped her long awaited ONE Championship debut with a round two submission victory over India’s Puja Tomar.

The victory brings her professional MMA record to 2-0.

“I am quite happy with the win, but I feel it was quite a rusty performance.

“Maybe because it’s been a while since my last fight, but I’ll come back stronger in the next one,” said the fighter who competes in the atomweight division.

Both fighters started well but the Johor lass did not give her opponent much room to breathe and took her to the ground almost instantly.

Three more takedowns followed before Najihin attempted a leg lock submission shortly before the referee called a stop to the first round.

The Malaysian Invasion MMA champion attacked at the start of round two before losing her feet which gifted Puja a slight opening.

“At this stage, I was slightly nervous. But she did not take advantage and I managed to take her down again,” Najihin said.

Puja’s inability to punish Najihin’s error proved costly as the “Shadowcat” went on to end the fight inside 2.23 of round two via a triangle lock submission.

“She was a lot stronger than I expected but she used most of her stamina in Round One.

“My gameplan was to strike her but at the end of the first round, my coach told me to change my tactic.

“The triangle lock is something new to me. I saw the opening and went for it,” said the 20-year-old.

Najihin has no plans for a next fight but admits training is the only thing in her mind after the victory at Bukit Jalil earlier.

“There’s no break for me. I just want to continue training and fix what I can.

“I think a better fight camp and a longer period of training would give me better preparation for my next fight.”

Her opponent meanwhile goes 3-3 in her professional record and is still seeking her first victory inside the ONE cage.