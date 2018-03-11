Ziana Zain breaks down during performance, promises to push forward

Ziana with husband Armin and their four children. — Picture from instagram @iamzianazainKUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — “I'm strong. Life goes on,” said popular singer Ziana Zain as she choked back tears during the performance of her hit Puncak Kasih in the city last night.

The performance was halted momentarily, as the music stopped shortly after as Ziana appeared overwhelmed by her emotions.

The understanding audience responded by cheering her on and loudly proclaimed their love and support and encouraged her to soldier on.

Ziana doing it for the fans. — Picture from instagram @iamzianazainZiana's husband, Armin Zaharin Ahmad Zambri, 53, is accused of caning their 10-year-old son at a house in Denai Alam between 8pm and 11.30pm on February 24.

He faces an amended charge under Section 326A of the Penal Code which carries a maximum 20 years imprisonment or with fine or with whipping, or any two of the punishments on conviction.

Touched by the show of support, Ziana who has publicly asked for privacy, repeatedly thanked the audience as she calmed herself to stop the stream of tears.

“As a celebrity under public scrutiny, we have to focus in continuing our careers.”

Ziana immediately left upon completing her performance, dodging the waiting members of the media.