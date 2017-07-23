You’re going to want to watch this new ‘Justice League’ trailer (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, July 23 — A new trailer for Warner Bros’ Justice League is finally here and it offers a whole lot of new footage.

The DC superhero mash-up, directed by Zack Snyder, stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg, with Amy Adams (Lois Lane), Amber Heard (Mera), Jeremy Irons (Alfred) and J.K. Simmons (Commissioner Gordon), with Willem Dafoe, among many others, also appearing.

The official synopsis of the film reads: “In Justice League, fuelled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes — Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash — it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.”

Justice League is set for release on November 17.

A screengrab from highly anticipated ‘Justice League’.