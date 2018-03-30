Cameron Diaz confirms she has retired from acting

The rom-com veteran has kept out of the spotlight since marrying Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden in 2015. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, March 30 — Cameron Diaz has finally confirmed what the world has suspected all along: That she’s done with Hollywood.

The 45-year-old actress told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published yesterday that she’s “actually retired” from the business.

The topic came up in a reunion interview with Selma Blair and Christina Applegate, her co-stars in the 2002 comedy The Sweetest Thing.

After the trio lamented the fact that they hardly ever see each other, Applegate joked that they should meet up soon, as she is “semi-retired” and “literally doing nothing” besides taking care of her daughter.

“That’s so awesome. I’m totally down,” Diaz said of a meet-up.

“I’m semi-retired, too, and I am actually retired, so I would love to see you ladies.”

Diaz’s comments comes less than a month after Blair sparked a media firestorm over Diaz’s status as an actress.

Blair made a casual remark about Diaz’s retirement in an interview — and then immediately retracted.

“I had lunch with Cameron the other day,” she told Metro News UK.

“We were reminiscing about the film. I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron’s retired from acting. She’s like, ‘I’m done.’ “

Shortly after the interview went viral, Blair was forced to clarify on Twitter.

“BREAKING NEWS. Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING,” she wrote.

“And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz’s spokesperson.”

Diaz, who made her name in romantic comedies like The Mask and There’s Something About Mary, was last seen in 2014’s Annie.

She has kept out of the spotlight since marrying Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden in 2015.

While she might have placed her acting career on the backburner, Diaz has authored two health books, one of which — The Body Book — peaked at the No. 2 spot on the New York Times Best Seller list.