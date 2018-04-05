‘Yellow Submarine’ to get 50th-anniversary screenings in North America, UK

The Beatles’ ‘Yellow Submarine’ got its initial release in 1968. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, April 5 — The Beatles’ Yellow Submarine is to show in theatres across North America, the UK and Ireland starting July in honour of the iconic film’s 50th anniversary.

The 1968 animated movie has been restored in 4K digital resolution, according to an official announcement, although given “the delicate nature” of the hand-drawn artwork, no automated software was used in the digital clean-up.

“This was all done by hand, frame by frame,” according to Abramorama, which is behind the new release.

Yellow Submarine, based on the song of the same name by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, tells a fantastic tale featuring Beatles songs including Eleanor Rigby, When I’m Sixty-Four, Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds and All You Need Is Love.

The film’s artwork took inspiration from the Pop Art of the time, echoing the styles of Andy Warhol, Martin Sharp, Alan Aldridge and Peter Blake.

While participating theatres and dates have yet to be revealed, organizers say screenings will begin July 8 in the UK, Ireland and North America. Sign up for updates at www.yellowsubmarine.film. — AFP-Relaxnews