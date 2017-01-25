‘X-Men’ TV series coming to Fox

LOS ANGELES, Jan 25 — It's official! Fox has officially ordered a pilot for the still untitled X-Men TV series being produced by 20th TV and Marvel Television, according to comicbook.com.

It’s reported that Matt Nix will write and executive produce the pilot, which will follow two human parents and their mutant child, who are forced to go on the run and end up joining an underground mutant network.

The project follows the first live-action X-Men project Legion on Fox. Legion, from Fargo’s Noah Hawley, will debut on FX on February 8.

Nix’s X-Men TV series is said to be more directly tied to the X-Men mythology than Legion, which which used the character of David Haller as a jumping off point to create its own mini-universe and supporting cast.

The X-Men project replaced Hellfire, a TV show focused on the villainous Hellfire Club, which was announced alongside Legion but lagged behind in production.

Hellfire was eventually abandoned by both Marvel and Fox because it felt too much like a movie to make the jump to a TV series format, according to the studios.