‘Wonder Woman’, ‘The Post’ among AFI’s movies of the year

Patty Jenkins (left) and actress Gal Gadot at the world premiere of Wonder Woman in Hollywood, May 2017. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Dec 8 — Press freedom movie The Post, gay romance Call Me By Your Name, World War Two film Dunkirk and superhero movie Wonder Woman were among 10 films of the year chosen by the American Film Institute (AFI) yesterday, in a list likely to be echoed at Hollywood’s high-profile awards shows next year.

Racial psychological thriller Get Out, coming-of-age drama Lady Bird, fantasy romance The Shape of Water, romantic comedy The Big Sick, dark comedy Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and social drama The Florida Project were also on the AFI’s annual list.

The AFI’s list is non-competitive with no overall winner.

The movies are selected because they “advance the art of the moving image, enhance the rich cultural heritage of America’s art form, inspire audiences and artists alike and make a mark on American society”, the AFI said in a statement.

The list was announced as Hollywood’s awards season moves into high gear with nominations next week for the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild awards.

Oscar nominations will be announced in January.

The AFI list covered a wide range of movies spanning personal, political, racial and women’s issues.

Lady Bird and Wonder Woman are both directed by women, while The Big Sick, The Shape of Water and Get Out were written and directed by people of colour.

The AFI also picked its top television shows of the year, with HBO’s medieval fantasy Game of Thrones, female-led drama Big Little Lies, Netflix’s 1980s science-fiction series Stranger Things and Hulu’s dystopian thriller The Handmaid’s Tale making the list. — Reuters