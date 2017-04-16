Will Zoe Tay win Best Actress at the Star Awards today?

Eyes are on the queen of TV, Zoe Tay, as she may well win her first Best Actress award in ten years at the Star Awards 2017. ― TODAY pic SINGAPORE, April 16 — It has been 11 years since Zoe Tay took home the Best Actress trophy in 1996 for The Golden Pillow. Today (April 16) at the Star Awards 2017, she is up once again for the award — one of the biggest of the night — for her work as a nurse stricken with cancer in You Can Be An Angel 2.

The 49-year-old queen of TV is up against Rui En, who played a dissatisfied housewife in If Only I Could. She claimed to have intentionally piled on the kilos in order to play an “auntie” in the drama. Rebecca Lim, with one Best Actress award to her name, is also nominated for her role in You Can Be An Angel 2; as well as Jesseca Liu, who played lawyer in Hero; and Jeannette Aw, who starred in The Dream Job. Aw won her first Best Actress award last year for The Dream Makers 2.

In the Best Actor category, Andie Chen is a hot favourite to win. He played Rui En’s heartland husband in If Only I Could. This is his second Best Actor nomination, and he is up against Chen Hanwei (The Gentlemen), who has four Best Actor trophies to his name; Pierre Png (The Gentlemen); Shaun Chen (Hero); and Zhang Zhen Huan (The Dream Job). — TODAY