Will Smith on being ‘spectacular’ as racist in ‘Bright’ (VIDEO)

Sunday July 23, 2017
11:15 AM GMT+8

SAN DIEGO, July 23 — Hollywood star Will Smith brought some A-list clout to the San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday when he launched the new Netflix film Bright.

Reportedly the most expensive film Netflix has produced, the film sees Smith reteam with his Suicide Squad director David Ayer.

Bright is based in a parallel universe where orcs and elves live alongside humans in modern society and Smith and his orc police partner (Joel Edgerton) go on a mission to find a secret weapon.

Smith spoke at both the panel and the news conference afterwards at the convention that he found it "spectacular" to be racist in the film against his orc partner, as it was refreshing to do that in an African American role.

Bright goes on release on Netflix in December. — Reuters

