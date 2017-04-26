Last updated -- GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Will Smith (and clone) could join Ang Lee for ‘Gemini Man’ movie

Wednesday April 26, 2017
11:47 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Jeff Goldblum just can’t say no to dinos, back for ‘Jurassic World 2’The Edit: Jeff Goldblum just can’t say no to dinos, back for ‘Jurassic World 2’

The Edit: How a nation reconciles after a massive genocideThe Edit: How a nation reconciles after a massive genocide

Stockholm will not bid for 2026 Winter Olympics over financesStockholm will not bid for 2026 Winter Olympics over finances

Agong’s birthday now officially on last Saturday of JulyAgong’s birthday now officially on last Saturday of July

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Will Smith will also be a jury member at the upcoming 70th Cannes Film Festival. — AFP picWill Smith will also be a jury member at the upcoming 70th Cannes Film Festival. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, April 26 — The American actor could be set to star in the double-Oscar-winning Taiwanese director's next movie, Gemini Man, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After being announced as a jury member at the 70th Cannes Film Festival, Tuesday, April 25, Will Smith is back in the headlines again April 26. The Independence Day star is reportedly in talks to take the lead role in Gemini Man, a sci-fi thriller that Ang Lee is currently in negotiations to direct.

The role promises a breathtaking battle between an aging assassin and his clone, who is 25 years younger and at the peak of his physical and mental capacities.

The project has been gathering dust at Disney for 20 years. When first proposed in 1997, Tony Scott was lined up to direct, but technology available at the time didn't permit the special effects necessary to bring the story to the big screen. Actors including Harrison Ford, Mel Gibson and Clint Eastwood were floated for the cast.

The movie was revived in October when the project was picked up by Skydance and producer Jerry Bruckheimer. It now remains to be seen whether Will Smith can find time in his busy schedule to film the movie. The actor is already signed up to star in a Bad Boys sequel, scheduled for November 2018, as well as the live-action version of Aladdin, directed by Guy Ritchie for Disney.

Ang Lee — crowned with Best Director Oscars in 2006 and 2013 for Brokeback Mountain and Life of Pi — is also working on Thrilla in Manilla, based on the third and final boxing match between Mohamed Ali and Joe Frazier. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline