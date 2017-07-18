Why Aaron Kwok’s fans are convinced Moka Fang is expecting a boy

Aaron Kwok and Moka Fang pose in a wedding photo shot by acclaimed photographer Wing Shya. — Picture via Weibo/Aaron KwokHONG KONG, July 18 — What does a picture of an innocuous-looking pomegranate have to do with the gender of Aaron Kwok and Moka Fang’s unborn baby?

Plenty, according to his fans.

Never mind that the couple have yet to officially confirm that Fang is expecting what would be their first child together in the first place.

In her first Instagram post in two months, the 28-year-old Chinese model sent the rumour mill into overdrive with this slightly off-kilter shot of a pomegranate. She captioned it with a drooling face emoji.

Fans were quick to surmise that she was dropping a massive hint that she is expecting a boy.

According to a Chinese old wives’ tale, expectant mothers who crave sour food will give birth to a baby boy, while those who crave spicy food will welcome a baby girl.

Feverish speculation that Fang is pregnant began when she and Kwok tied the knot in a surprise ceremony that was only revealed hours before it took place on April 18.

Either that, or Fang just really, really likes pomegranates.

One thing’s for sure, with the rumoured due date said to fall in October, baby bump watch will continue until then.