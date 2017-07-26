Watch Usher jam with James Corden in ‘Carpool Karaoke’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, July 26 — Usher is the latest star to join James Corden on his popular “Carpool Karaoke” segment and needless to say, this was yet another ride not to be missed!

With Corden behind the wheel, the duo belted out Usher’s hit songs like Yeah, Burn, Caught Up, I Don’t Mind, DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love and OMG.

Corden even got Usher to give him a crash-course on swag and even took some lessons on how to an impression on the dance floor.

They also dropped by the Usher’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star and the duo even managed to help out some people stranded by the road.

James Corden goes for a drive with Usher in Los Angeles in this new segment for ‘Carpool Karaoke’.